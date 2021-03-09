Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:03 IST
Volvo Cars to launch one electric car every year in India; to start with XC40 Recharge in Oct

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Cars on Tuesday said it will launch one electric car every year in India, starting with the full electric SUV, XC40 Recharge, in October this year, with an eye on becoming a fully electric car company by 2030.

The company, which has announced a target to become carbon neutral by 2040 as part of its sustainability initiatives, said it is also gearing towards having all its dealerships in India becoming green dealerships.

Commenting on the planned launch of the EV, Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said, ''We will commence bookings of our first pure electric SUV, XC40 Recharge, in June this year and start deliveries three months hence. By 2025, electric cars should constitute 80 per cent of our annual sales.'' Stating that the XC40 Recharge has been received well globally, he said, ''We expect the same in India as well. Starting this year, we will launch one electric car every year in the Indian market and by 2030, we aspire to become a fully electric car company.'' This will reinforce the company's values and commitment towards sustainability and climate safety, Malhotra added.

Bullish on the Indian EV market, Malhotra said, ''We are committed to becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric car market and plan to double our volumes in the next two years.'' The company said it intends to sell only fully electric cars and phase out any car, in the portfolio, with an internal combustion engine, including hybrids by 2030.

''This is in sync with the company's global climate plan, which seeks to consistently reduce the life cycle carbon footprint per car through concrete action,'' Volvo Car India said.

It added that the move towards full electrification comes together with an increased focus on online sales and a more complete, attractive and transparent consumer offer.

On its dealerships in India becoming green showrooms, the company said, ''It is undertaking skill upgradation of its dealer workforce to familarise them with the new technology of electric cars as well as to respond to the exacting requirements of its customers.'' PTI RKL HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

