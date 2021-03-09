Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

Longer-dated yields have jumped over the last month as investors price in faster-than-expected economic rebound and higher inflation. Higher yields can weigh even more on tech and growth stocks with lofty valuations, as they threaten to erode the value of their longer-term cash flows.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:20 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

Major U.S. stock indexes were headed for a higher open on Tuesday with the Nasdaq set to rebound after a steep selloff in the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up beaten-down technology stocks. Tesla Inc advanced about 6%, while Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp jumped about 2% each in early trading.

Signs that a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was closing in on final approval sparked a spike in yields on Monday, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to end more than 10% below its Feb. 12 closing high that confirmed a correction. U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields eased to 1.54% after hovering near 13-month highs of 1.613% in the prior session. Longer-dated yields have jumped over the last month as investors price in faster-than-expected economic rebound and higher inflation.

Higher yields can weigh even more on tech and growth stocks with lofty valuations, as they threaten to erode the value of their longer-term cash flows. "Tech stocks are overdue for some kind of bounce after the downfall they have had so far with most investor maintaining a positive outlook on tech stocks in the medium to longer term," said Michael Sheldon, chief investment officer at RDM Financial in Westport, Connecticut.

"Potential headwind for the market is if interest rates rise further from this point over the short period ... since they have risen too fast in too little time." At 8:17 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 110 points, or 0.35%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 35.75 points, or 0.93% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 273.5 points, or 2.22%.

The rise in yields has accelerated a rotation from "stay-at-home" winners to stocks primed to benefit from an economic reopening, helping the blue-chip Dow hit an intraday record high on Monday. The global economic outlook has brightened as vaccine rollouts gain speed and the United States launches a vast new stimulus package, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said, hiking the policy forum's forecasts.

Big U.S. lenders including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs slipped about 1% a day after the bank index vaulted to a new 14-year peak. GameStop was up 11% at $215.95, building on Monday's rise of over 40% on the video retailer's e-commerce strategy and speculation that small investors will pour stimulus checks into markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keen to avoid repeat of Jharkhand debacle, BJP goes for axing Rawat

The BJPs decision to remove Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat marks a break from its norm of ignoring any call from state satraps against its choice of chief ministers and is driven by the realisation that his continuation ma...

Al-Badre chief killed in ongoing encounter in J-K's Sopore: Kashmir IGP

Chief of terrorist outfit Al-Badre Ganie Khwaja was killed in an ongoing encounter in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district on Tuesday, said Kashmir Inspector-General of Police IGP Vijay Kumar. Sopore police killed Al-Badre Chief ...

Farm laws: BJP-JJP accuses Oppn of misleading farmers, Cong says govt insensitive

The treasury and opposition benches sparred over the Centres new farm laws in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday with the ruling BJP-JJP coalition accusing their rivals of misleading farmers and Congress MLAs describing the government as insen...

6,000 compliance norms identified at state, central level: DPIIT Secy

As many as 6,000 compliance norms have been identified so far at state and central level and the work is going on to reduce these barriers to further promote ease of doing business for the industry, a top government official said on Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021