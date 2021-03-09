Left Menu

Russia's RDIF says it has struck deals to make Sputnik V vaccine in France, Germany Spain, and Italy

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:34 IST
The head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday that his organisation had struck deals with production facilities in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

Speaking to state channel Rossiya 24, Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF's head, did not provide any details.

He was speaking after RDIF signed a commercial deal with a Swiss-based pharmaceuticals company to produce the vaccine in Italy.

