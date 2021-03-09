Russia's RDIF says it has struck deals to make Sputnik V vaccine in France, Germany Spain, and Italy

Russia's RDIF says it has struck deals to make Sputnik V vaccine in France, Germany Spain, and ItalyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:34 IST
The head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday that his organisation had struck deals with production facilities in Italy, Spain, France and Germany to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.
Speaking to state channel Rossiya 24, Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF's head, did not provide any details.
He was speaking after RDIF signed a commercial deal with a Swiss-based pharmaceuticals company to produce the vaccine in Italy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- RDIF
- Italy
- Rossiya 24
- Kirill Dmitriev
- Spain
- Swiss
- France
- Germany
- Sputnik
ALSO READ
Angry youths rattle Spain in support of jailed rap artist
Spain's COVID-19 incidence drops below 'extreme risk' level
Sevilla beats Osasuna 2-0 and moves into 3rd place in Spain
Norway moves ''home'' World Cup qualifier to neutral Spain
Last statue of dictator Franco removed in 'historic day' for Spain