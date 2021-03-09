Left Menu

India needs 2.5 mn daily vaccination run-rate to cover 30 pc population by Dec: Report

The largest contributor to acceleration in developed markets was the US with a run-rate of 2.15 million vaccine doses per day.In terms of vaccination cost, Jain said the Budget has allocated an additional Rs 1,18,000 crore towards public healthcare, which is 1 per cent of the GDP and double of FY21.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:16 IST
India needs 2.5 mn daily vaccination run-rate to cover 30 pc population by Dec: Report

With just under 1 per cent of the population vaccinated so far at a daily run-rate of 1.4 million doses, India will have to inoculate 2.5 million daily to cover at least 30 per cent of the population, that too by the end of the year, according to a report.

But even at 1.4 million daily vaccinations now, India is the second-fastest in the world, grossing up 21 million vaccinations so far after the US, but this is the lowest among the 26 most-affected countries in terms of coverage, UBS Securities India economist Tanvee Gupta Jain said in a report on Tuesday.

She, however, expects the run-rate to increase in the coming weeks as the private sector participation rises and assumes a higher run-rate of 2.5 million daily doses would ensure inoculation of 30 per cent of the population by 2021-end, and 62 per cent by 2022-end, building in a two-dose vaccination regime.

But if the daily run-rate stagnates at the current level of 1.4 million, the country would have inoculated only 16 per cent of the population by 2021-end, she said.

The country began the vaccination drive on January 16 in stages, with the first stage meant for frontline healthcare workers in-line with the global trend. The second stage, currently underway, is meant for vulnerable people -- senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.

As of March 7, 21 million doses had been administered in the country and at 1.4 million daily inoculations, India is second to the US which does 2.15 million doses a day.

In terms of the proportion of people vaccinated based on a two-dose regime, Israel is at 50 per cent, the UAE at 32 per cent, Britain at 17 per cent and the US at 13 per cent to date and India is at less than 1 per cent.

UBS analysts now estimate 18.7 per cent of the global population will be vaccinated by 2021-end. Twenty of the 26 largest economies saw an improvement, including every single developed economy the team tracks, but the pace slowed in emerging markets. The largest contributor to acceleration in developed markets was the US with a run-rate of 2.15 million vaccine doses per day.

In terms of vaccination cost, Jain said the Budget has allocated an additional Rs 1,18,000 crore towards public healthcare, which is 1 per cent of the GDP and double of FY21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks NOIDA to conduct fresh auction of plots given for hotels before CWG 2010

The Supreme Court Tuesday came out with a solution to end stalemate between NOIDA and private firms over execution of lease deeds for plots on which five-star and three-star hotels were to come up before Commonwealth Games, 2010, by orderin...

Soccer-Brighton ban season ticket holder for two years for offensive post

Brighton Hove Albion have banned a season ticket holder for two years after taking note of an offensive and inappropriate post on social media, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The club did not provide details of the post but its c...

China to spend USD 30 billion in Tibet on infrastructure development in next five years

China is planning to spend big in Tibet as its new Five-Year Plan has allocated about USD 30 billion to ramp up the infrastructure in the remote Himalayan province, including building new expressways and upgrading the present ones which hav...

TMC doing politics over dead bodies : BJP

BJP on Tuesday accused Trinamool Congress of doing politics over dead bodies and disasters as in the New Koilaghat complex fire with an eye on votes and having little concern for peoples sentiments and emotions.BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021