Orcel-Santander court showdown delayed by COVID-19 case

The hearing over the withdrawal in 2019 of an offer to Orcel to become CEO at Santander, was due to start on Wednesday, just weeks before his planned appointment as chief executive at Italy's UniCredit. But the judge, Javier Sanchez Beltran, had to self-quarantine after coming into contact with a direct relative who had tested positive for COVID-19, the court said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:19 IST
A court hearing in a dispute between Italian banker Andrea Orcel and Santander has been postponed after the judge handling the case had to quarantine over contact with a person with COVID-19. The hearing over the withdrawal in 2019 of an offer to Orcel to become CEO at Santander, was due to start on Wednesday, just weeks before his planned appointment as chief executive at Italy's UniCredit.

But the judge, Javier Sanchez Beltran, had to self-quarantine after coming into contact with a direct relative who had tested positive for COVID-19, the court said on Tuesday. It is expected to announce a new date in the next few days.

Orcel's legal team was not immediately available to comment, while Santander declined to comment on the case. After Orcel was offered the role of CEO at Santander in September 2018, the bank changed its mind the following January, saying it could not meet his pay demands, in a rare U-turn involving such a high-level appointment.

The case revolves around whether a four-page offer letter was a binding job contract, as Orcel says, or a non-binding initial offer, as the bank argues. FURTHER DELAY

Although the hearing was scheduled to be completed in a day, no decision was expected for weeks or even months. An out-of-court settlement between both parties can still be agreed, but if there is no deal, any ruling may be appealed.

UniCredit, where Orcel is expected to be named CEO after mid-April, declined to comment, saying the litigation was a private matter. It reiterated that the case had no impact on Orcel's appointment. It is the second time the case has had to be rescheduled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. An initial preliminary hearing in April 2020 was postponed until September due to a lockdown in Spain.

