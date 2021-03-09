Left Menu

Retail investors' darling stock NanoRepro lures short sellers after 4,000% gain

Fertility testing company turned COVID-19 specialist NanoRepro , which has been a recent darling of German retail investors, has seen a sudden emergence in short selling activity after a dramatic share price surge. Shares in the Marburg-based company have climbed around 4,000% at its peak this month from early March last year when it first added a coronavirus test to its portfolio, sparking a boom in its business.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:50 IST
Retail investors' darling stock NanoRepro lures short sellers after 4,000% gain

Fertility testing company turned COVID-19 specialist NanoRepro , which has been a recent darling of German retail investors, has seen a sudden emergence in short selling activity after a dramatic share price surge.

Shares in the Marburg-based company have climbed around 4,000% at its peak this month from early March last year when it first added a coronavirus test to its portfolio, sparking a boom in its business. But signs of stock borrowing activity in the German micro-capitalized company emerged for the first time in more than 15 months last week, data from FIS Astec Analytics showed, indicating that some investors were taking a stab at shorting the stock.

Before end-February, there was no trace of borrowing activity, partly due to a low free float, as traders piled into the shares after demand for COVID-19 testing led to a ten-fold rise in its 2020 sales and an explosion of its order book. According to the latest data from FIS Astec the cost to borrow shares in the little-known firm stood at a high of 17% on Wednesday, ten times the sector average, as loan volumes rose.

On the same day, NanoRepro hit a peak at over 22 euros, giving the company a market capitalisation of over 240 million euros ($285million) compared to just 5 million a year earlier. Since then, the stock has lost ground and by 1428 GMT on Tuesday, it was set for its worst day in five months, down 18%.

"It falls incredibly quickly. And that doesn't look like a 'dip'. Someone selling seldom comes alone. I'm glad I'm out," said Reddit-user Porsche981Fan on the German-language MauerStrassenWetten forum where NanoRepro became a star. Despite the fresh fall, NanoRepro is still up nearly 2,500% over the last year, a move that dwarfs rallies seen in highly hyped assets like Bitcoin or Tesla.

Meanwhile, the German government's plan to pay for all asymptomatic citizens to have a quick COVID-19 test at least once a week looks a further boon to the business NanoRepro newly ventured into. ($1 = 0.8413 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL has been hugely beneficial for England cricket team: Jos Buttler

England star batsman Jos Buttler has credited the Indian Premier League IPL for the improvements the visiting side has shown in white-ball cricket in the last few years. Buttler feels the showpiece event helps a player in learning new skill...

Offshore regatta between Chennai & Puducherry from March 11

The Unifi Capital Offshore regatta, featuring J80 class sailboats, will be held between Chennai and Puducherry from March 11 to 14.The two-legged race, which will be between Chennai and Puducherry and back, will cover a distance of 160 km o...

U.S. House to vote Wednesday on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package

The U.S. House of Representatives will take up the Biden administrations 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday, with the chambers expected approval enabling the Democratic president to sign the legislatio...

Belgian PM flies LGBT flag following suspicious murder

The rainbow flag of the LGBT community flew outside the Belgian prime ministers office on Tuesday as suspicions remained that anti-gay motives may have been at the core of a brutal weekend killing.In our country, there is no place for hatre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021