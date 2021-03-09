Left Menu

Golf-PGA Tour cancels 2021 Canadian Open due to COVID-19 challenges

The PGA Tour said it will fill the vacated date on the calendar with a one-year event in the United States. Last year's Canadian Open was also cancelled due to public health concerns as well as international travel and government restrictions due to COVID-19.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:05 IST
Golf-PGA Tour cancels 2021 Canadian Open due to COVID-19 challenges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The 2021 Canadian Open scheduled for June at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto has been cancelled due to COVID-19 challenges, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The impact of travel restrictions and quarantine measures currently in effect led to the decision to cancel the June 10-13 tournament, the only Canadian stop on the PGA Tour, given the number of people who would be required to cross the border.

"Even with an extensive health and safety plan in place, we faced a number of significant logistical challenges that led us to this decision," PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis said in a news release. The PGA Tour said it will fill the vacated date on the calendar with a one-year event in the United States.

Last year's Canadian Open was also cancelled due to public health concerns as well as international travel and government restrictions due to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL has been hugely beneficial for England cricket team: Jos Buttler

England star batsman Jos Buttler has credited the Indian Premier League IPL for the improvements the visiting side has shown in white-ball cricket in the last few years. Buttler feels the showpiece event helps a player in learning new skill...

Offshore regatta between Chennai & Puducherry from March 11

The Unifi Capital Offshore regatta, featuring J80 class sailboats, will be held between Chennai and Puducherry from March 11 to 14.The two-legged race, which will be between Chennai and Puducherry and back, will cover a distance of 160 km o...

U.S. House to vote Wednesday on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package

The U.S. House of Representatives will take up the Biden administrations 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday, with the chambers expected approval enabling the Democratic president to sign the legislatio...

Belgian PM flies LGBT flag following suspicious murder

The rainbow flag of the LGBT community flew outside the Belgian prime ministers office on Tuesday as suspicions remained that anti-gay motives may have been at the core of a brutal weekend killing.In our country, there is no place for hatre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021