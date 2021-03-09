Golf-PGA Tour cancels 2021 Canadian Open due to COVID-19 challenges

The 2021 Canadian Open scheduled for June at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto has been cancelled due to COVID-19 challenges, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The impact of travel restrictions and quarantine measures currently in effect led to the decision to cancel the June 10-13 tournament, the only Canadian stop on the PGA Tour, given the number of people who would be required to cross the border.

"Even with an extensive health and safety plan in place, we faced a number of significant logistical challenges that led us to this decision," PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis said in a news release. The PGA Tour said it will fill the vacated date on the calendar with a one-year event in the United States.

Last year's Canadian Open was also cancelled due to public health concerns as well as international travel and government restrictions due to COVID-19.

