Left Menu

DMK concludes seat-sharing with allies for TN polls, to contest from 180-plus Assembly segments

The DMK on Tuesday inked a pact with Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, a western Tamil Nadu- based outfit which would contest in three Assembly segments on the Dravidian partys Rising Sun symbol.By finalising the electoral deal, DMK has concluded seat sharing with allies including the Congress, stealing a march on arch rival, the ruling AIADMK which is expected to announce a poll deal for smaller allies.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:22 IST
DMK concludes seat-sharing with allies for TN polls, to contest from 180-plus Assembly segments

The DMK on Tuesday inked a pact with Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, a western Tamil Nadu- based outfit which would contest in three Assembly segments on the Dravidian party's 'Rising Sun' symbol.

By finalising the electoral deal, DMK has concluded seat sharing with allies including the Congress, stealing a march on arch rival, the ruling AIADMK which is expected to announce a poll deal for smaller allies. In total, 60 segments have been set apart for allies by the DMK.

Of these 60 segments, Vaiko-led MDMK and four smaller parties would contest on the Rising Sun symbol which works out to a total of 12 segments and in effect these dozen seats would also be regarded officially as DMK's constituencies.

As a result, DMK would be in the fray in 186 out of the total 234 Assembly seats.

The AIADMK's ally DMDK walked out of the alliance on Tuesday and the ruling party has given 23 and 20 seats respectively to allies, the PMK and BJP.

The Congress has been allotted 25 seats and six each for CPI, CPI (M) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and MDMK.

The Indian Union Muslim Leage and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi have been allotted three and two constituencies respectively.

The DMK has been out of power since 2011 and it is leaving no stone unturned to storm back to power. Tamil Nadu will have a single phase poll on April 6.

In addition to KMDK, other smaller parties, the Aadhi Tamizhar Peravai, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi and Makkal Viduthalai Katchi have got one seat each from DMK.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian PM flies LGBT flag following suspicious murder

The rainbow flag of the LGBT community flew outside the Belgian prime ministers office on Tuesday as suspicions remained that anti-gay motives may have been at the core of a brutal weekend killing.In our country, there is no place for hatre...

Flipkart to cover vaccination costs for employees

E-commerce major Flipkart will cover the vaccination cost for all Flipkart and Myntra employees and three dependents, joining the growing roster of enterprises in the country that are doing so.In a communication to employees, Flipkart said ...

IPL has been hugely beneficial for England cricket team: Jos Buttler

England star batsman Jos Buttler has credited the Indian Premier League IPL for the improvements the visiting side has shown in white-ball cricket in the last few years. Buttler feels the showpiece event helps a player in learning new skill...

Offshore regatta between Chennai & Puducherry from March 11

The Unifi Capital Offshore regatta, featuring J80 class sailboats, will be held between Chennai and Puducherry from March 11 to 14.The two-legged race, which will be between Chennai and Puducherry and back, will cover a distance of 160 km o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021