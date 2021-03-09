Navy signs contract with Suryadipta Projects for 11 ACTCM barges

Navy signs contract with Suryadipta Projects for 11 ACTCM bargesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:30 IST
The Indian Navy has signed a contract with Suryadipta Projects to construct 11 ammunition-cum-torpedo-cum-missile (ACTCM) barges, said an official statement on Tuesday.
The contract with Suryadipta Projects Private Limited, a Thane-based MSME, was concluded on March 5, the Indian Navy's statement noted.
“Delivery of barges is scheduled to commence from May 22. The ACTCM barges will be inducted in Indian Navy to undertake the mission needs for embarking or disembarking ammunition, torpedo, missile, etc.” it mentioned.
The project adds another milestone to the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiative of the government of India, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
