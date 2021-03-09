Lenovo to invest Rs 25 lakh in training 100 woman students in Mumbai

PC maker Lenovo on Tuesday announced partnership with non-profit organisation TechnoServe where it will invest Rs 25 lakh to train 100 woman students to build a career in the information technology sector.

As part of the Lenovo initiative in partnership with TechnoServe, 150 students will be trained in technical job roles like manufacturing and electronics in Puducherry.

Advertisement

Lenovo will provide two months of on-the-job paid training to a select number of students enrolled in the programme at Lenovo's Puducherry manufacturing plant, the company said in a statement.

''We are happy to be associated with non-profits like TechnoServe where we focus on skill training programmes in the IT/ITeS sector for women from marginalised communities. We believe that technology companies have the capability and the responsibility to stress diversity and inclusion,'' Lenovo India CEO and MD Rahul Agarwal said in the statement.

He added that Lenovo has empowered 47 per cent women from the disadvantaged communities across India through its philanthropic initiatives.

The selected students under the programme will have to undergo 120 hours of training over a 2.5-month period, which includes online training, one-on-one career counselling, assignment completion, workshops with industry experts, and employee volunteering engagements.

According to Lenovo, 75 per cent of the students enrolling in campus-to-corporate (C2C) careers programme get a confirmed placement after their training and certification.

''Technology can and should be a positive catalyst for change and evolution. Lenovo is channelling this capability to build a smarter future, where everyone thrives, together,'' Agarwal said.

Earlier, Lenovo India invested around Rs 7 crore in the Lenovo and Motorola Skills Academy programme.

''We have trained over 13,000 students through our C2C programme so far, 70 per cent of whom are women.

''Apart from training students in 21st century life-skills for the workplace, we also help them to upgrade their technical skills, leading to a 75 per cent placement rate in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and NCR,'' Technoserve Managing Director Punit Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)