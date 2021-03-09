Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar dips, off 3-1/2 month highs as Treasury yields stabilise

U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields eased to 1.52% after hovering near 13-month highs of 1.613% in the prior session on expectations of a faster-than-expected economic rebound and possible inflation, as President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package moved forward. "We saw yields give back some ground after we had some soothing remarks from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen downplaying prospects of runaway inflation," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:40 IST
FOREX-Dollar dips, off 3-1/2 month highs as Treasury yields stabilise

The dollar dipped on Tuesday, easing off its 3-1/2 month high as U.S. Treasury yields stabilised, allowing room for riskier currencies such as the pound, Australian dollar and Kiwi dollar to make gains.

The index that measures the save-haven dollar's strength against a basket of other currencies was 0.3% lower, at 92.081, after hitting a 3-1/2-month high of 92.506 during Asian trading hours. U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields eased to 1.52% after hovering near 13-month highs of 1.613% in the prior session on expectations of a faster-than-expected economic rebound and possible inflation, as President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package moved forward.

"We saw yields give back some ground after we had some soothing remarks from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen downplaying prospects of runaway inflation," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions. On Monday, Yellen said Biden's aid package would fuel a "very strong" U.S. economic recovery, and that there are tools to deal with inflation if the economy runs too hot.

Traders are wary yields could rise further this week as the market digests a $120 billion auction of 3-, 10-, and 30-year Treasuries, especially after last week's soft auction and a 7-year note sale that saw a spike in yields. There is also U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday and Friday.

"Stability is likely to remain the theme of the day ahead of the UST auctions and the US inflation release tomorrow, which are the near-term risks for FX markets," ING strategists Chris Turner, Francesco Pesole and Petr Krpata said in a daily note. Commodity-linked currencies benefited from the pull-back in yields, with the Australian dollar gaining 0.71% to $0.7703 and New Zealand dollar gaining 0.27% to $0.7747.

The economic outlook has brightened globally as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts speed up in some countries and also due to the U.S stimulus package, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said, hiking its forecasts. The euro rose 0.38% to $1.18900 and sterling gained 0.46% to $1.3881.

Looking forward, traders are focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting next week. Expectations are low that the central bank will announce major policy changes after Chair Jerome Powell last week did not express concern about rising bond yields.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thunderstorm with rain to occur in Delhi, NCR

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur in the next two hours in Delhi and its adjoining areas, informed the India Meteorological Department IMD on Tuesday.Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adj...

Flipkart to cover vaccination costs for employees

E-commerce major Flipkart will cover the vaccination cost for all Flipkart and Myntra employees and three dependents, joining the growing roster of enterprises in the country that are doing so.In a communication to employees, Flipkart said ...

Belgian PM flies LGBT flag following suspicious murder

The rainbow flag of the LGBT community flew outside the Belgian prime ministers office on Tuesday as suspicions remained that anti-gay motives may have been at the core of a brutal weekend killing.In our country, there is no place for hatre...

IPL has been hugely beneficial for England cricket team: Jos Buttler

England star batsman Jos Buttler has credited the Indian Premier League IPL for the improvements the visiting side has shown in white-ball cricket in the last few years. Buttler feels the showpiece event helps a player in learning new skill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021