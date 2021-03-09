Electric vehicle financing industry to be worth Rs 3.7 lakh cr by 2030: Report

India's electric vehicle (EV) financing industry is projected to be worth Rs 3.7 lakh crore in 2030, about 80 per cent of the current retail vehicle finance industry, according to a new report.

The report titled 'Mobilising Electric Vehicle Financing in India', prepared by Niti Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) India pointed out end-users currently face several challenges, such as high interest rates, high insurance rates, and low loan-to-value ratios.

It said India's transition to electric vehicles (EVs) will require a cumulative capital investment of USD 266 billion (Rs 19.7 lakh crore) in EVs, charging infrastructure, and batteries over the next decade.

The report also identified a toolkit of 10 solutions that financial institutions such as banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), as well as the industry and government can adopt in catalysing the required capital.

According to the report, the 10 solutions recommended include financial instruments such as priority-sector lending and interest-rate subvention. Others are related to creating better partnerships between OEMs and financial institutions by providing product guarantees and warranties, it said.

Commenting on the report, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the need of the hour is to mobilise capital and finance towards EV assets and infrastructure.

The report pointed out that investment in India's transition to electric mobility has the potential to create significant economic, social, and environmental benefits for the country.

