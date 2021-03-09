Left Menu

2.40 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19 in country: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:57 IST
2.40 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19 in country: Health Ministry

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.40 crore with 10,28,911 people being given jabs till Tuesday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total 10,28,911 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Tuesday, the 53rd day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

During the day, 7,98,354 beneficiaries took their first dose and 2,30,557 healthcare workers (HCWS) and frontline workers (FLWs) received their second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by night.

The 7,98,354 beneficiaries who got the first dose include 5,51,398 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 98,478 aged between 45-60 with specified comorbidities, according to the data.

More than two million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on March 8, the highest in a day so far.

Cumulatively, 2,40,37,644 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, according to the provisional report till 7 pm.

These include 71,13,801 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 38,51,808 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 69,02,006 FLWs (first dose), 4,44,199 FLWs (second dose), 8,00,287 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, and 49,25,543 beneficiaries more than 60 years old.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and the vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence

The U.N. health agency and its partners have found in a new study that nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes.The report released Tuesday from the World Health Organization, based...

Jungle, Sequoia, others invest $46 mln in insurance distributor Turtlemint

Online-based insurance advisor Turtlemint has raised USD 46 million about Rs 335 crore from a clutch of investors led by Jungle Ventures.Other investors in the latest round include GGV Capital, American Family Ventures, Mass Mutual Ventures...

Thunderstorm with rain to occur in Delhi, NCR

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur in the next two hours in Delhi and its adjoining areas, informed the India Meteorological Department IMD on Tuesday.Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adj...

Flipkart to cover vaccination costs for employees

E-commerce major Flipkart will cover the vaccination cost for all Flipkart and Myntra employees and three dependents, joining the growing roster of enterprises in the country that are doing so.In a communication to employees, Flipkart said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021