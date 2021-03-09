Avanse Financial waives last 3 EMIs for women students * Education focussed NBFC Avanse Financial Services on Tuesday said it will offer waiver of last three EMIs to women aspirants and students to encourage aspirants pursue higher education.

The offer will be available for education loans sanctioned between 8th March and 8th May 2021. This is applicable on any domestic or international higher education programme, the company said in a release.

Advertisement

Year-to-date FY21, nearly 32 per cent of the students funded by Avanse are women educational aspirants, it said. * * * * * * Federal Bank, ICICI Securities enter into partnership * Federal Bank and ICICI Securities have entered into a partnership to provide trading services to customers of the private sector lender.

The tie-up offers a unique 3-in-1 account in which demat and SB accounts are with Federal Bank and trading account with ICICI Securities, Federal Bank and ICICI Securities said in a joint release. Under this, customers will get facilities such as best brokerage and interest rates, ICICI Direct Neo -a zero brokerage plan offering unlimited trading on all futures trade and flat Rs 20 per order for margin and options trade among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)