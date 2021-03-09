Left Menu

5G network deployment can start in 3 months but infra not ready in India: Experts

5G networks in India can be deployed in three months but in limited areas as the optical fibre based infrastructure to support the technology is not ready yet, telecom industry players said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:16 IST
5G network deployment can start in 3 months but infra not ready in India: Experts

5G networks in India can be deployed in three months but in limited areas as the optical fibre based infrastructure to support the technology is not ready yet, telecom industry players said on Tuesday. Nokia India head of marketing and corporate affairs Amit Marwah said that India has to take a call on deployment of 5G services otherwise it will miss to take advantage of the next generation technology that it can bring for the economy. ''If we do not enable 5G very soon, we might be potentially missing the bus. 5G is not a sales channel for the operators to make money. It is the need of the hour in order to create new economic value in India and the world. We are manufacturing 5G in India. The hardware is ready. If it happens, in three months we can start deploying 5G networks in India,'' Marwah said. He said that Nokia is also exporting 5G equipment from Chennai plant to other parts of the world and is evaluating the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for participation in it. Telecom Export Promotion Council chairman Sandeep Aggarwal pushed for using gears manufactured locally and the control should be with India for security purposes.

He said that optical fibre base infrastructure to support 5G services is available only in select areas and therefore roll out can take place in only limited places. Aggarwal said that the cost of developing technology in India is high because of the high rate of interest on finance while China has given out around USD 200 billion to its local companies to develop new technologies. Nasscom executive council member and Tech Mahindra chief strategy officer Jagdish Mitra said that Covid-19 pandemic was a wake up call for all the countries and every country has the right to decide on what is right for them to ensure resilience in business. ''The opportunity is tremendous for the market here in India and that cannot be ignored, it will attract people to come to India, come and leverage the talent, make in India, sell and export from India to the world and make it a hub for some of their R&D. We don't just need it to be only skill-based, but a place where you are creating and innovating. The mindset needs to change and welcome people to come and do more,'' Mitra said. Telecom Sector Skill Council Arvind Bali said that a country cannot make entire technology but need to take support from others also. He said that the PLI scheme is the right step for making India self reliant and creating huge employment. ''Now with PLI in telecom hardware, we estimate it will create one million jobs in a very short period of time. And in these segments, we were skilling around 15 lakh people and now we expect we will skill around 50 lakh in a period of 2 years,'' Bali said. Electronics Sector Skill Council Chairman chairman and HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry said the country also needs to look at creating a component ecosystem specially semiconductors to make India self-reliant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SIT formed to probe MP Delkar's death case: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team SIT to probe the death of independent MP Mohan Delkar. MP Mohan Delkar wrote the name of Administrator Praful Kho...

French coronavirus patients in intensive care highest since end November

The number of people in intensive care in France who have COVID-19 is at the highest level since the end of November, health officials said on Tuesday as new infections rose slightly to 23,302 from 22,857 a week ago.The new cases pushed the...

Amidst protest from cadres over candidates selection, CPI(M) may announce final list tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala India, March 9 ANI Although the discontent brewing inside the CPIM over candidates selection spilled out in open with a protest held in Ponnani in Malappuram and Kuttiady in Kozhikode, while posters opposing the o...

Women's Day clashes in Mexico leave over 80 police, protesters injured

Clashes between police and protesters in Mexicos capital on International Womens Day left 81 people injured, most of them female police officers, authorities said late on Monday, after marches against rampant gender violence. Tensions were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021