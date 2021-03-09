Left Menu

J-K administration releases draft excise policy for 2021-22

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:58 IST
J-K administration releases draft excise policy for 2021-22

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday released the draft excise policy for financial year 2021-22 which envisages allotment of liquor shops to the residents of the Union Territory through e-auction.

It is for the first time that the draft excise policy has been put in public domain before its issuance.

''Any person who is eligible for grant of license as per the provisions of excise act and rules shall be eligible for participation in the e-auction process,'' an official spokesman said.

He said the allotment of liquor vends through e-auction would be in a completely open and transparent manner in the same area where liquor shops already exists.

''The vends shall be allotted for a period of one year as per the provisions of the J&K Excise Act and Rules,” he said, adding the total number of shops to be allotted would be the same as existing at present and there would be no increase in the number of vends to be auctioned.

The vends would be allotted to the domiciles of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and only a single outlet shall be allotted to one person, he said.

The department has invited suggestions from stakeholders and general public on the draft policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

This must be the 'decade of action' on climate change, John Kerry says

This years United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to European Union headquarters in Brus...

Moscow to host Afghanistan talks on March 18 -TASS cites foreign ministry

Russia plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday, but the U.S. State Department did not confirm American attendance.The TASS report comes after the United States shared with A...

Key U.S. lawmaker questions May deadline for troop pullout from Afghanistan

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said on Tuesday a May 1 deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan may have to be reconsidered because the Taliban are not meeting their commitments under a 2020 peace...

EU representative summoned by UK in vaccine row -The Sun

A representative of the EUs delegation in Britain has been summoned by London after European Council President Charles Michel said the country has an outright ban on exports of COVID-19 shots, The Sun newspaper reported. Foreign minister Do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021