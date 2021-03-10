Greensill sale talks with Athene stall - Bloomberg News

Greensill Capital's talks to sell parts of its business to annuities provider Athene Holding Ltd have paused, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people with knowledge of the matter. The talks between Athene, which agreed to merge with Apollo Global Management Inc on Monday, and Greensill have stalled due to a breakdown in discussions with front-end technology supplier Taulia, according to the report. https://bloom.bg/3rxzi3r

A Taulia spokesperson confirmed the U.S. firm held conversations with Apollo over their plans to purchase parts of Greensill, adding Taulia wanted to continue giving clients "flexibility in the source of funding for early payments." Apollo was not immediately available for comment. Greensill declined to comment.

Advertisement

Taulia's business model, which is based on multi-bank financing to reduce risk for clients and make them less dependant on a single financial institution, became a key stumbling block in negotiations with Greensill, a source familiar with the matter said. As part of its Greensill asset purchase plan, Apollo demanded exclusivity in funding Taulia's clients, thus preventing them to tap other funding sources and imposing a dramatic change of strategy, which Taulia wasn't prepared to endorse, the source said.

Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on Monday after losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business and said in its court filing that its largest client, GFG Alliance, had started to default on its debts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)