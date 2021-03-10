Left Menu

UK wants to cut air passenger duty on domestic flights

The duty is charged per passenger flying from a British airport to both domestic and international destinations in bands which take account of distance and class of travel. The consultation will consider options such as the reintroduction of a return leg exemption, creating a new lower domestic level and increasing the number of international distance bands, the transport ministry said in a release.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 05:31 IST
UK wants to cut air passenger duty on domestic flights

Britain wants to cut air passenger duty on internal flights and will launch a consultation this spring, the government said on Wednesday as the aviation industry suffers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The duty is charged per passenger flying from a British airport to both domestic and international destinations in bands which take account of distance and class of travel.

The consultation will consider options such as the reintroduction of a return leg exemption, creating a new lower domestic level and increasing the number of international distance bands, the transport ministry said in a release. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's administration has promised to improve rail, road, sea and air connections to boost parts of the country that feel left behind.

"We will harness the incredible power of infrastructure to level up parts of our country that have too long been left off the transport map," said Johnson. "I also want to cut passenger duty on domestic flights so we can support connectivity across the country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kosovo threaten to withdraw from Spain game unless flag, anthem respected

Kosovos national football federation has threatened to withdraw from its upcoming World Cup qualifier away to Spain later this month if it is not allowed to display its flag or play its national anthem before kickoff. Spain is one of five E...

Biden to meet virtually with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

U.S. President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the White House announced on Tuesday, the first leader-level meeting of a group seen as part of efforts to balance Chin...

Soccer-Ten-man Porto stun Juve to reach last eight in thriller

Defiant 10-man Porto upset Juventus to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw despite losing 3-2 to the Italians following extra time in a thrilling clash that went to the wire on Tuesday.Sergio O...

Coalition eyes 100-day target for new vaccines against disease epidemics

An international coalition set up to prepare for future infectious disease threats set out what it called its moonshot plan on Wednesday to ensure new vaccines against emerging disease epidemics are developed within 100 days.Launching a 3.5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021