Left Menu

World Bank helps Bangladesh improve productivity of irrigated agriculture

“In Bangladesh, more than 70 percent of the population is dependent on agriculture for their livelihood but their exposure to climate and natural disasters makes them vulnerable,” said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 09:37 IST
World Bank helps Bangladesh improve productivity of irrigated agriculture
The Climate-Smart Agriculture and Water Management Project will rehabilitate and modernize public Flood Control, Drainage, and Irrigation (FCDI) infrastructures. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank today approved $120 million to help Bangladesh improve food security by enhancing climate resilience and productivity of irrigated agriculture and fisheries.

The Climate-Smart Agriculture and Water Management Project will rehabilitate and modernize public Flood Control, Drainage, and Irrigation (FCDI) infrastructures. This will help improve irrigation and drainage service over 115,000 hectares where flood damage to crops will be reduced by 60 percent. The project will help increase the incomes of 170,000 poor people who are vulnerable to climate change. Half of the beneficiaries will be women.

"In Bangladesh, more than 70 percent of the population is dependent on agriculture for their livelihood but their exposure to climate and natural disasters makes them vulnerable," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan. "Climate-resilient water management provided in this project combined with increased agricultural productivity will ensure income growth, protect livelihoods and build the resilience of the local communities to climate change."

The project has identified 19 FCI schemes in poor and climate change vulnerable areas for rehabilitation. It will also provide training to farmers on climate-smart technologies, experimentation with new crops, and post-harvest management. The project will also support the promotion of coastal aquaculture, including the integration of rice and fish/shrimp farming; setting up of cold storage facilities; and, improvements of local markets. This will improve the productivity of fisheries by almost 40 percent and rice by 7.5 percent.

"Flood control and drainage systems play a critical role to ensure agricultural productivity and growth," said Abel Lufafa, World Bank Senior Agriculture Specialist and task team leader for the project. "Repairing and upgrading of the selected schemes will improve their capacity to regulate the excess water during the monsoon and water deficits in the post-monsoon period."

The credit is from the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), and has a 35-year term, including a five-year grace period.

Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing IDA program totalling over $13.5 billion. The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh and has committed more than $33.5billion in grants, interest-free and concessional credits to the country since its Independence.

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police upgrades its technological initiatives during peak of COVID-19 pandemic

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Delhi Police successfully upgraded several of its technological initiatives. Joint Commissioner of Police of the Economic Offences Wing EOW, Dr OP Mishra had officially launched the websit...

Soccer-Liverpool fans don't want me as manager, says Rangers' Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said it is his dream to take charge of Liverpool one day but has no intention of replacing Juergen Klopp, who has come under pressure amid a stunning slump in form. Gerrard took the helm at Rangers in 2018 and...

Equity indices in the green, IT and auto stocks spurt

Equity benchmark indices gained over half a per cent during early hours on Wednesday in line with their Asian peers. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 310 points or 0.61 per cent at 51,335 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 82 points ...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar security forces surround striking rail workers; U.N. fails to condemn coup

Myanmar security forces surrounded the staff compound of striking railway workers opposed to the military junta on Wednesday as ousted lawmakers appointed an acting vice president to take over the duties of detained politicians. In New York...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021