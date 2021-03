BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Posts FY Loss Attributable HK$21,648 Million

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd: * MARKET CONDITIONS REMAIN CHALLENGING AND DYNAMIC

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$21,648 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$1,691 MILLION * FY REVENUE HK$46,934 MILLION VERSUS HK$106,973 MILLION

* SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK CONTINUES TO BE CHALLENGING * ALL OUR CASH PRESERVATION MEASURES WILL CONTINUE UNABATED

* EXECUTIVE PAY CUTS WILL REMAIN IN PLACE THROUGHOUT 2021. * EXPECTED TO OPERATE AT WELL BELOW 50% PASSENGER CAPACITY OVERALL IN 2021

* AVAILABLE UNRESTRICTED LIQUIDITY AT 31ST DECEMBER 2020 TOTALLED HK$28.6 BILLION * GROUP IS IN PROCESS OF TRANSFERRING CERTAIN AIRCRAFT FROM CATHAY DRAGON TO CATHAY PACIFIC AND HK EXPRESS.

* ASKED HK GROUND EMPLOYEES & MANY OVERSEAS TO PARTICIPATE IN THIRD SPECIAL LEAVE SCHEME DURING H1 2021; MORE THAN 80% UPTAKE RECEIVED * CORRELATION BETWEEN VACCINATION ROLL-OUT IN KEY MARKETS & POTENTIAL FUTURE RELAXATION OF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS REMAINS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* IS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS WITH REGARD TO DEFERRAL OF ITS 777-9 DELIVERIES. * CURRENTLY HAS SUFFICIENT UNRESTRICTED LIQUIDITY FOR AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS FROM DATE OF APPROVAL OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* RESTRUCTURING IS SAVING ABOUT HK$500 MILLION PER MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

