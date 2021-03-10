Left Menu

Equity indices in the green, IT and auto stocks spurt

Equity benchmark indices gained over half a per cent during early hours on Wednesday in line with their Asian peers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-03-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 10:23 IST
Equity indices in the green, IT and auto stocks spurt
Eicher Motors ticked up by 3.3 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 2,678 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices gained over half a per cent during early hours on Wednesday in line with their Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 310 points or 0.61 per cent at 51,335 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 82 points or 0.55 per cent to 15,181.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty IT up by 1.4 per cent, auto by 1.3 per cent and realty by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, Wipro edged higher by 1.8 per cent to Rs 426.80 per share and HCL Technologies gained by 1.5 per cent. Infosys and Tech Mahindra were up by 1.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.

Eicher Motors ticked up by 3.3 per cent to Rs 2,678 per share while Mahindra & Mahindra moved up by 2.1 per cent and Bajaj Auto by 1.3 per cent. The other prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel. However, ONGC dropped by 1.6 per cent to Rs 114.85 per share while GAIL and IndianOil Corporation slipped by 0.4 per cent each. SBI Life, HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel also traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks bounced back from a two-month low after bond yields eased following a well-received auction. MSCI's ex-Japan Asia Pacific shares index rose by 0.4 per cent, a day after it hit a two-month low. Japan's Nikkei was little changed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

