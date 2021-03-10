Worried about hair damage this Holi? Here are simple damage protect hacks

Holi has always been one of the most vibrant festivals celebrated with great vigor and enthusiasm in our country. Given the protocols to be followed due to the pandemic that surrounds us, we need to be cautious and mindful of the get-together planned, to celebrate this Holi. In addition to this fear of contracting the virus, a lot of women have another concern when it comes to playing Holi, I did too! And that is, the aftermath of the vivid colors and harmful chemicals! This fear, however, has a very easy and efficient solution if you act on it soon.

Whether your Holi celebrations are grand or with minimal colors at home, your hair should definitely not be the reason you hesitate to revel in this festival. As I mentioned before, there is a very easy way to protect your hair from all the damage and disrepair that comes with the barrage of colors that will descend on your hair on Holi. Contrary to what you assume, I am not talking about any expensive treatment but a simple routine you can start doing at home now, for effective damage protection from Holi colors; and that is - a regular dose of coconut hair oil. While coconut fruit has many benefits for your skin and body, coconut hair oil can do wonders for your hair.

Here is why you should opt for coconut hair oil for damage protect - * As compared to other hair oils in the market, coconut hair oil is more easily absorbed into the hair shaft penetrating 10x deeper. Thus, it reduces protein loss and keeps your hair looking healthy and nourished

* The vitamins and essential fatty acids naturally found in coconut hair oil, work wonders to stimulate hair growth. It nourishes the scalp and hair follicles, making your hair grow to its full potential translating as longer, thicker, and healthier hair. * Coconut hair oil is the most trusted and pocket-friendly way to damage protect this Holi. A regular dose of it will help keep your tresses well-nourished and hydrated without having to empty your pockets at the salons for expensive hair treatments post-Holi to reverse the damage. After all, prevention is always better than cure!

Here is how you should use coconut hair oil for damage protect - * Regularity is the key! - Just like all good things take time, so does this routine. But the results of a regular dose of nourishment will be very effective and long-lasting. All you need to do to protect your hair from the damage of Holi colors is to nourish your hair with coconut hair oil twice or thrice a week, starting today! This way, your hair will be luscious and healthy right in time for Holi

* Perfecting the application - Indulge in a good 5-7 minute massage with coconut hair oil. Always start with the roots and then go down to the tips of your hair. Leave it for 40-45 minutes before you wash it off with a mild cleanser * On the day of Holi - Apply a generous amount of coconut hair oil on your stresses before you step out to play Holi. The oil will act as a protective shield protecting your hair from the damage of harsh colors of Holi. You may also choose to apply a dash or spray of hair oil post your hair wash to give your hair that extra dose of nourishment

Following this simple routine will help you protect your hair from any possible damage, allowing you to enjoy the festival of Holi carefree! Article by Dr Aparna Santhanam (MD, DNB) - Consultant Dermatologist, Marico India Limited for Parachute Advansed Gold.

