PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-03-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 11:08 IST
Fairexpay.com Launches Global Cross Border Payments Aggregator Platform

Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India Fairexpay.com, a global Digital B2B Payments aggregator platform providing payment solutions to businesses across all regions, its features are Currency pair payments aggregation and recommendation, Invoice Factoring, Payment gateway solutions for ecommerce &market place integrations etc. Its platform has a dashboard for Management teams and can support Vendor, Overseas payroll and Intercompany payments, along with 30+ Multi currency wallets which can be used for receiving payments from customers as well.

The Fairexpay aggregation platform hosts a number of renowned regulated payment providers that can support and enable enterprises/ businesses across the globe to make real-time foreign exchange payments quickly, securely, and with Fx pricing clarity. The platform offers clients an automated best rate and partner selection process, either for single or batch payments, ability to schedule payments with full visibility and control, enabling businesses to streamline their treasury operations, by fitting well, on top of their current banking relationships, yet still reducing business costs, providing faster payments, efficiency gains and transparency to businesses.

Fairexpay.com Management team has a strong history of understanding Global payments and have built a robust, scalable technology platform that can transform the way treasury teams operate, through its web application or API, which can fully integrate with business financial applications.

Fairexpay’s Customer Metadatasys CEO Srini said: “We have already realized substantial savings on our cross-border payments, Fairexpay’s application is easy to use and has good recommendations on the Fx currency pairs.” Fintech Influencers Globally have lauded the Innovative Fairexpay’s solution as a unique, scalable solution.

Raj Kattelu, CEO of Fairexpay said: “Teaming up with global payment providers and the integration with Financial applications helps businesses save money and send payments to 200+ countries, they can also have a single platform for visibility on latest Fx rates for 130+ currencies.” Abhilash Reddy, Director for Sales, partnerships at Fairexpay said: “Providing a single platform for any business with cross border payments has generated lot Interest across many regions and Fairexpay.com is at the forefront for helping businesses save on their cross-border payments!” Fairexpay is an agile and disruptive Fintech company in the Payments transaction space poised for explosive growth”. I look forward to supporting founder vision,” said Bobby Chacko, Former CEO Ocean Spray and a former GE Capital executive who joined Fairexpay Board recently.

About Fairexpay Fairexpay provides an essential payment rail consisting of an aggregation of regulated Payment Service Providers with one point of integration and hyper personalisation/integration services to support intelligent routing of each payment to beneficiaries globally on each payment day.

Making the right decision on how and when to execute foreign currency payments or collections can reap savings of up to 12%. Fairexpay’s comprehensive APIs enable intelligent decision making and connectivity with ERP systems such as SAP, Oracle etc. and TMS (Treasury Management Systems) as well.

For more information: www.fairexpay.com/about.html PWR PWR

