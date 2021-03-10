TVS Motor launches 2021 edition of Apache RTR 160 4V; price starts at Rs 1,07,270

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday launched the 2021 edition of its motorcycle model Apache RTR 160 4V with price starting at Rs 1,07,270 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The bike powered by a 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine delivering a power of 17.63 PS will be available in two variants, with disc brake version priced at Rs 1,10,320 and the drum brake variant priced at Rs 1,07,270 (ex-showroom Delhi), TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

The 2021 edition Apache RTR 160 4V has become lighter with a 2 kg weight reduction, with the disc variant weighing 147 kg and the drum variant weighing 145 kg, it added.

Besides, it comes with a new dual tone seat with carbon fibre pattern and LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps adding to its overall premium appeal, the company said.

TVS Motor Co Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles Meghashyam Dighole said, ''We are confident that these enhancements will further strengthen the success story of our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle.'' Backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, Dighole said, ''The new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies.'' PTI RKL ANS ANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)