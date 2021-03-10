Inditex says net profit fell 70% in 2020 from 2019

Inditex says net profit fell 70% in 2020 from 2019Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:10 IST
Zara owner Inditex reported on Wednesday its net profit fell 70% in 2020 to 1.1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) after a year of global lockdowns and dampened demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Fourth quarter net profit fell 53% to 435 million euros out of sales of 6.3 billion euros as restrictions on shopping came back into force across much of Europe around Christmas, the company said. ($1 = 0.8423 euros)
