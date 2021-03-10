Tourism Min forms committee to promote tourism in northeast

The Ministry of Tourism has formed a committee of stakeholders for ''aggressively'' promoting tourism in the northeast region of the country, a senior official of the ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Tourism under its different schemes such as Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD provides financial assistance to northeastern states including those for development of tourist infrastructure, promotion of fairs/ festivals, tourism-related events in the region and publicity campaigns.

Advertisement

''The Ministry of Tourism has launched campaigns to promote tourism in the North Eastern Region on various platforms in digital, print and social media. For promoting the region more aggressively, the ministry has formed a Committee of stakeholders active in NER with focus on promotion of the northeast, identifying new destinations, developing itineraries around them, identifying the places where events can be organized to create awareness, organize workshops/ seminars for the local stakeholders in terms of providing the necessary skills,'' an official said.

The ministry has held 8 editions of International Tourism Mart (ITM) in various states of the northeastern region since 2013 with the objective of highlighting the tourism potential of the region in the domestic and global market.

Since April 2020, under the ''Dekho Apna Desh'' campaign, the Ministry of Tourism is conducting webinars on various tourism products including NER and some of the webinars were dedicated to the North East Region.

The upcoming webinar on March 13, 2021, would be on the topic 'cuisines of North East Region'.

India tourism, Guwahati (field office of Ministry of Tourism) is organizing an event ''1,000 Bar Dekho- North East Dekho'' (Visit NER 1,000 times) inspired by the tagline of ''Dekho apna Desh'' and ''FIT INDIA'' from 7th -17th March. As part of this activity, Sanjay Bahadur, a solo cyclist, will cover 1,000 km by cycling all across Assam, according to a ministry statement.

He will start the journey from Bir Lachit Ghat on Brahmaputra River Bank, Guwahati on March 7 and will finish it at Khanapara on March 17. During the event, the ministry will be organizing cultural events and 'Instalive' shows to promote the lesser-known destinations of all 7 states of the northeastern region and Sikkim, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)