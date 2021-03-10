Eight dead, 11 hurt as bus falls into gorge in HP's Chamba

Eight dead, 11 hurt as bus falls into gorge in HP's ChambaPTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:40 IST
Eight people were killed and 11 others injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, police said.
The bus fell into the deep gorge in Teesa subdivision in the morning, Chamba Superintendent of Police S Arul Kumar told PTI.
The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.
The bus was on its way to Teesa from Chamba, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chamba
- Teesa
- Arul Kumar