Orient coolers promote healthy fresh air during COVID

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:32 IST
Orient Air Coolers. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its air coolers range with new models with the objective of providing - Fresh healthy air everywhere. Featuring premium designs and finishes, these new models come with unique AeroFan technology that provides high air thrust and 20 per cent longer air throw ensuring the wide and uniform circulation of healthy fresh air, and its unique DenseNest technology provides 25 per cent extra cooling. These coolers also come with easy IoT and Voice control, and an advanced 100 per cent copper motor for durability and performance.

Other differentiating benefits include Autofill function for easy filling of water, Anti-bacterial filter for protection from air-borne bacteria, Anti mosquito breeding feature for protection from mosquito, ice chamber for instant ice-induced cooling, and fully collapsible louvres to prevent entry of dust and insects, among others. Air coolers being a healthier cooling solution in comparison to other options and given the importance of living in fresh and clean air during the pandemic, Orient Electric is promoting the concept of 'Fresh healthy air everywhere.' The company is also airing its air coolers advertisement on TV during the India England cricket series to promote its new range of coolers.

"The pandemic has underpinned the importance of having good quality indoor air and good ventilation. This is where air coolers can play an important role besides being cost-effective and energy-efficient in providing effective cooling. They are environmentally friendly, circulate fresh and clean air, and allow users to keep doors and windows open to ensure proper ventilation. As a socially responsible and consumer-centric brand, we are encouraging our customers to opt for air coolers over other options as a healthier choice," said Salil Kappoor, Business Head, Home Appliances, Orient Electric Limited. "With summer around the corner, we have expanded our range with stylish and state-of-the-art air coolers. These coolers come with DenseNest technology that ensures 25 per cent extra cooling with help of more water retention while the unique AeroFan technology ensures long air throw resulting in the uniform spread of clean, healthy and fresh air across the room. Orient air coolers also come with anti-dust and anti-bacterial filters which further helps to provide hygienic, breathable air. We are hopeful that our new air coolers will appeal to the environment and health-conscious consumers."

The new models include 50L & 65L Ultimo Plus, 70L Knight Plus, and 52L & 88L Tornado in the Desert air cooler category, and 55L Magicool Plus and 50L Magicool Pro in the Window air cooler category. All the new models flaunt distinctive designs and premium finishes that are sure to interest modern consumers. Orient Electric is today one of the top-selling brands in the country in the air coolers segment, offering a wide range of stylish and high-performance air coolers in different shapes, sizes, capacities and materials to suit varied aesthetic preferences, evolving needs and usage environments. Orient's air coolers range currently includes over 60 SKU's with tank capacities ranging from 7-litres to 105-litres. It carries a complete line-up of IoT-enabled and voice-controlled air coolers and energy-saving Inverter air coolers.

