Left Menu

State govts should support Railways in completing pending projects: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:43 IST
State govts should support Railways in completing pending projects: Goyal
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that the state governments should support the national transporter in completing all the pending projects.

Participating in Question Hour proceedings, Goyal lamented that governments before 2014 announced railway projects ''without allocating funds'' for execution.

He said the Modi government increased investment in railway infrastructure to Rs 2.15 lakh crore in Budget 2021-22 from Rs 40,000-45,000 crore in 2013.

''Our government is working to complete all pending railways projects,'' Goyal said, adding that the Railways was not getting support from many state governments.

''Work on one railway project in West Bengal is going on since 1974, the state government is not supporting us,'' he said. ''Now time has come, all state governments should support railways (in completing pending projects).''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid repeated disruptions by Opposition over farm laws.

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid repeated disruptions by Opposition over farm laws....

Deakin University, Australia and O.P. Jindal Global University announce exclusive Dual Degree Pathway program for Indian Students

Deakin University, Australia, and O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat JGU have announced an innovative pathway study option for Indian students which will allow them to get two degrees on successfully completing the four-year program in ...

Norway's suspension of engine maker sale a 'serious concern', Russia embassy says

Norways decision to suspend the planned sale of a maritime engine maker to Russias TMH Group is a matter of serious concern and suggests possible anti-Russian sentiment, the Russian embassy in Oslo told Reuters. Norway on Tuesday ordered Br...

Quad is grouping of important friend, allies of US, says State Dept ahead of leader level meet

The US on Tuesday local-time emphasised that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Quad is a grouping of important friends and allies of Washington that is predicated on shared interests, ahead of first-ever leader level meet scheduled on com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021