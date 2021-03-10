BMW drives in M340i xDrive in India priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it has launched M340i xDrive in India priced at Rs 62.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Locally produced at the company's Chennai plant, the model is the first high-performance BMW with an M engine to be made in India.

''We are excited to launch the first-ever BMW M340i xDrive, the quickest car to be locally produced in India - a completely novel high-performance product that the Indian auto enthusiasts have been waiting for eagerly,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

It is a unique car because it has the thrilling soul of the BMW 3 Series, the amplified power of M and the driving dynamics of BMW xDrive, he added.

The M340i xDrive is powered by a 2,998 cc six-cylinder petrol engine with 387 hp of power which enables it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest car to be produced in the country.

The engine comes mated with eight-speed automatic transmission.

