BMW drives in M340i xDrive in India priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it has launched M340i xDrive in India priced at Rs 62.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Locally produced at the company's Chennai plant, the model is the first high-performance BMW with an M engine to be made in India.

''We are excited to launch the first-ever BMW M340i xDrive, the quickest car to be locally produced in India - a completely novel high-performance product that the Indian auto enthusiasts have been waiting for eagerly,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

It is a unique car because it has the thrilling soul of the BMW 3 Series, the amplified power of M and the driving dynamics of BMW xDrive, he added.

The M340i xDrive is powered by a 2,998 cc six-cylinder petrol engine with 387 hp of power which enables it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest car to be produced in the country.

The engine comes mated with eight-speed automatic transmission.

