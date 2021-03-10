BMW drives in M340i xDrive in India priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

BMW drives in M340i xDrive in India priced at Rs 62.9 lakhPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:46 IST
German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it has launched M340i xDrive in India priced at Rs 62.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
Locally produced at the company's Chennai plant, the model is the first high-performance BMW with an M engine to be made in India.
''We are excited to launch the first-ever BMW M340i xDrive, the quickest car to be locally produced in India - a completely novel high-performance product that the Indian auto enthusiasts have been waiting for eagerly,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.
It is a unique car because it has the thrilling soul of the BMW 3 Series, the amplified power of M and the driving dynamics of BMW xDrive, he added.
The M340i xDrive is powered by a 2,998 cc six-cylinder petrol engine with 387 hp of power which enables it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest car to be produced in the country.
The engine comes mated with eight-speed automatic transmission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lakh
- German
- xDrive
- BMW xDrive
- Vikram Pawah
- Chennai
- Indian
- Series
- India
- BMW Group
ALSO READ
Indian-American energy expert appointed to a key position in the agriculture department
Two Indians plead guilty in multi-million dollars robocall scam targeting Americans
CoinGate: Buy most popular Indian E-Gift Cards with Bitcoin & other cryptocurrency
In future, demand for Indian doctors, paramedical staff is going to go up around world: PM in webinar on budget provisions in health sector.
Study suggests habitat loss is leading to inbreeding of Indian tigers