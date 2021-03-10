European shares slip as miners, travel stocks weigh
Economically sensitive sectors such as miners, travel & leisure and industrial companies led the declines in Europe, while telecoms and real estate stocks edged higher. Meanwhile, data showed China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since November 2018 in February.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:54 IST
European stocks pulled back on Wednesday after surging close to pre-pandemic levels a day earlier, as worries about rising inflation kept investors on edge, with mining and travel stocks leading the retreat.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% by 0810 GMT, after hitting its highest level since late February 2020 on Tuesday. Economically sensitive sectors such as miners, travel & leisure, and industrial companies led the declines in Europe, while telecoms and real estate stocks edged higher.
Meanwhile, data showed China's factory-gate prices rose at the fastest pace since November 2018 in February. Among individual stocks, Zara-owner Inditex slipped 1.2% after it reported a 70% fall in 2020 net profit as a year of global lockdowns kept many of its shops shut.
Just Eat Takeaway.com rose 2.9% after the food-ordering company said it expected further growth in 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Inditex
- China
- pan-European
- European
ALSO READ
'X-Files', 'Lost' in Mickey's clubhouse as Disney+ Star lands in Europe, Canada
European shares fall on bleak earnings; HSBC slips
European shares gain on higher commodity prices; HSBC weighs
European government bond yields ignore Lagarde's verbal intervention; focus on Fed
Europe must increase investment in digital ventures to unleash full potential of 5G