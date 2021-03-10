European shares slip as miners, travel stocks weigh

European stocks pulled back on Wednesday after surging close to pre-pandemic levels a day earlier, as worries about rising inflation kept investors on edge, with mining and travel stocks leading the retreat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% by 0810 GMT, after hitting its highest level since late February 2020 on Tuesday. Economically sensitive sectors such as miners, travel & leisure, and industrial companies led the declines in Europe, while telecoms and real estate stocks edged higher.

Meanwhile, data showed China's factory-gate prices rose at the fastest pace since November 2018 in February. Among individual stocks, Zara-owner Inditex slipped 1.2% after it reported a 70% fall in 2020 net profit as a year of global lockdowns kept many of its shops shut.

Just Eat Takeaway.com rose 2.9% after the food-ordering company said it expected further growth in 2021.

