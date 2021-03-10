Hong Kong shares boosted by tech stocks

Left Menu

Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by tech stocks as the Nasdaq index surged overnight on a retreat in U.S. bond yields, though fears of policy tightening in China capped gains.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:10 IST
Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by tech stocks as the Nasdaq index surged overnight on a retreat in U.S. bond yields, though fears of policy tightening in China capped gains. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 134.29 points, or 0.47%, at 28,907.52. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.79% to 11,059.67. ** The IT sub-index climbed 2.64%, while the energy sector dipped 1.6%. The financial sector ended 0.58% lower and the property sector dipped 0.32%.

** Shares of handset lens maker Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd rose 6.2% on strong February shipments, while snack food group Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd jumped 11.9% on better-than-expected earnings outlook. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.05% at 3,357.74, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.66%. ** China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since November 2018 in February as manufacturers raced to fill export orders, raising expectations for robust growth in the world's second-largest economy in 2021.

** The Nasdaq gained about 4% overnight as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.03%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5111 per U.S. dollar at 08:08 GMT, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.5084.

