Technology major Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India has bagged order worth Rs 160 crore to supply transformers to Indian Railways.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:34 IST
Hitachi ABB Power Grids bags Rs 160 cr order to supply transformers to Indian Railways

Technology major Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India has bagged order worth Rs 160 crore to supply transformers to Indian Railways. ''Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India (listed on the stock exchanges as ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd) has won orders worth Rs 160 crore from the Government of India's electric locomotive manufacturer, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), and the Central Organization for Rail Electrification (CORE), to power electric freight locomotives for the Indian Railways,'' a company statement said.

According to statement for CLW, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will deliver traction transformers for one of Indian Railways' most successful class of locomotives, the WAG 9, which was developed in response to strong growth in the rail freight transportation sector; for CORE, it will supply trackside transformers.

Indian Railways manages the fourth-largest rail network in the world by size. It is aiming to create a future-ready railway system, bringing down logistics costs for industry and supporting the Make-in-India initiative, it said. This plan aligns with the government's goal of achieving 100 per cent rail electrification by December 2023 and making Indian Railways a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030.

''Such partnerships will help lower our dependence on imported fossil fuel and reduce both fuel costs and carbon emissions for the Indian Railways,'' N Venu, CEO and Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India said.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids will deliver trackside transformers rated 132 kV (kilovolt) to CORE and traction transformers rated 25 kV to CLW. The Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries.

