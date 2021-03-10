Studds inks multi-year deal with Rajasthan Royals

Leading two-wheeler helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories on Wednesday said it has tied up with Rajasthan Royals as their associate sponsor for the Indian Premier League 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Based on the terms of the arrangement, Rajasthan Royals will sport the logo of Studds on the leading side of playing headgear including helmet and caps during the 14th and 15th editions of the league.

Advertisement

As a part of this engagement, Studds will also produce exclusive, co-branded limited-edition riding helmets, which will be available for purchase in the market.

''This partnership not just adds a Royal touch to our brand but also helps in further strengthening our commitment towards providing the best safety and quality products as well as services in the country,'' Studds Accessories GM-Sales & Marketing Gaurav Bhola said in a statement.

With four manufacturing facilities the company churns out around 14 million helmets every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)