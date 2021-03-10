Left Menu

'Ticket to recovery': Australia to offer subsidised flights to support tourism

Australia will subsidise 800,000 domestic flights, help its two main airlines and offer cheap loans to small tourism operators as part of A$1.2 billion ($921 million) package to revive the travel sector, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Thursday. Tourism is one of Australia's biggest industries, worth more than A$60 billion and employing about 5% of the country's workforce.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:40 IST
'Ticket to recovery': Australia to offer subsidised flights to support tourism

Australia will subsidise 800,000 domestic flights, help its two main airlines and offer cheap loans to small tourism operators as part of A$1.2 billion ($921 million) package to revive the travel sector, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Thursday.

Tourism is one of Australia's biggest industries, worth more than A$60 billion and employing about 5% of the country's workforce. But the sector was crippled when the country shut its international borders in March 2020 to curtail the spread of COVID-19 - leaving tens of thousands of people on the country's wage-subsidy scheme. Seeking to prop up the industry when the subsidy scheme ends this month, Morrison will pledge another stimulus package for the travel sector, according to extracts of an announcement seen by Reuters.

Morrison will say Australia will subsidise the flights of 800,000 domestic flights between Apr. 1 and July 31 while its international borders remain closed. It will pay 50% of the cost of flying to 13 destinations, he will say. Airlines have agreed to provide additional flights to those places. "This is our ticket to recovery - 800,000 half-price air fares to get Australians travelling," Morrison will say.

The premier will also say that his government will provide financial support to Qantas and Virgin Airways between Apr. 1 and Oct. 31 - when international flights are expected to resume. Morrison did not disclose the scale of the funds, which will be used to keep 8,600 workers employed, planes in "flight-ready condition" and international passenger services at a pre-pandemic levels.

Australia will also offer loans of up to A$5 million to tourism businesses such as tour companies, with two-year repayment holidays, the prime minister will say. "We need Australians to do their patriotic duty and book a holiday this year," trade minister Dan Tehan will say.

($1 = 1.3026 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hawaii declares emergency due to floods, orders evacuations

Hawaii Governor David Ige declared an emergency in the U.S. state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides and fear of dam failures, and authorities ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by rising...

Pandemic shaves off IPL brand value by 3.6% to Rs 45,800 cr: Report

Hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Premier League IPL lost 3.6 percent of its brand value to Rs 45,800 crore in 2020, says a brand valuation report.In 2019, the IPL commanded a brand value of Rs 47,500 crore, which had grown 7 perc...

The Family Man Season 2 was halted, not canceled – confirms Manoj Bajpayee

Season 2 of The Family Man series, which was expected to launch on February 12, 2021, has been halted for the summer. Regarding the controversy around Saif Ali Khans Tandav and Mirzapur 2 for its objectionable content, the Information and B...

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid repeated disruptions by Opposition over farm laws.

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid repeated disruptions by Opposition over farm laws....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021