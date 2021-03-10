Left Menu

MSME Minister lays emphasis on performance audit of technological and extension centres

Talking about the huge potential of Indian youth for research and innovation, Shri Gadkari said that “the youth of the country needs exposure, assistance and equipment to be successful”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:24 IST
MSME Minister lays emphasis on performance audit of technological and extension centres
The Minister stressed a “district-wise development plan to realise the dream of making an Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. Image Credit: Twitter(@minmsme)

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Nitin Gadkari virtually inaugurated two technology centres at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, three extension centres of big technological centres and seven mobile Udyam Express on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gadkari said that "if the country has to overcome three biggest problems of poverty, starvation and unemployment, then we have to create jobs". He emphasised on "conversion of knowledge into wealth". The Minister stressed a "district-wise development plan to realise the dream of making an Aatmanirbhar Bharat". He said that "the technological centres should have coordination, cooperation and communication with the local industries".

Talking about the huge potential of Indian youth for research and innovation, Shri Gadkari said that "the youth of the country needs exposure, assistance and equipment to be successful". Shri Gadkari said that "all arms of the Government should work in a coordinated manner to change the social-economic landscape of the place". He emphasised that "the country has huge potential for raw material, young and skilled manpower, the government is ready to support all entrepreneurs and we need to take the cooperation of IITs, engineering colleges and successful persons in the society". Shri Gadkari highlighted the need for integrated thinking and exhorted all stakeholders to come together, think together and work together. Talking about the Indian automobile sector, Shri Gadkari said that "the target is to make Indian automobile industry worth 10 lakh crore rupees in next five years from present 4,50,000 lakh crore rupees".

The MSME Minister laid more emphasis on the performance audit of all the technological and extension centres. He called upon all concerned to make the system "result-oriented, transparent and corruption-free".

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for MSME, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi said that "around 2,50,000 students are getting training at these centres and the tool room works from normal designing to the area of robotics". Talking about the mobile Udyam Express, Shri Sarangi said that "these mobile vans will go to the villages and make people aware of all aspects of entrepreneurship along with imparting training to them". He said these vans will help people know everything about MSMEs.

By establishing the new Technology Centres and Extension Centres throughout the country, the main objective of the Ministry of MSME is to further increase the geographic footprint of the Technology Centres network through future-ready new Technological Centres with vertical as well as horizontal expansion to cover more states and regions.

It is estimated that after the establishment of the new TCs/ECs, an additional capacity of skilling four lakh trainees and assisting one lakh MSMEs will be created to provide technology, incubation, skilling and advisory support to the Industry in the country, enabling increased competitiveness of the MSMEs, creation of new MSMEs and enhancement in the employability of the employed/unemployed youth in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to take deterrent action to protect oil facilities - foreign minister

Saudi Arabias foreign minister on Wednesday said the kingdom would take deterrent action to protect its oil facilities, following attacks by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement on energy sites.Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also said in a...

UP khap panchayat bans jeans for women, shorts for men

A khap panchayat in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district has barred women from wearing jeans and men from wearing shorts, saying they are part of western culture and that people should wear traditional Indian clothes.The Rajput community p...

Poland reports 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases, highest since Nov

Poland reported 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest number since November, data by health ministry showed, as the country grapples with its third wave of the pandemic.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Poland has...

Pope, after Iraq trip, seeks answers over weapons sales

Pope Francis condemned weapons manufacturers and traffickers for selling arms to terrorists in comments on Wednesday reflecting on his recent trip to Iraq.He said he was grateful to have been able to make a visit that eluded his predecessor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021