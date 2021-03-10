Left Menu

Hitachi ABB Power Grids bags Rs 160-crore order from Railways

PTI | Bangaluru | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:24 IST
Hitachi Image Credit: ANI

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, India, said on Wednesday it has won Rs 160-crore order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and the Central Organisation for Rail Electrification (CORE).

For CLW, the company would deliver traction transformers for one of Indian Railway's most successful class of locomotives - the WAG 9 which was developed in response to strong growth in the rail freight transportation sector, said a statement. For CORE, the company would supply trackside transformers, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

