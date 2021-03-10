Hitachi ABB Power Grids bags Rs 160-crore order from Railways

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, India, said on Wednesday it has won Rs 160-crore order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and the Central Organisation for Rail Electrification (CORE).

For CLW, the company would deliver traction transformers for one of Indian Railway's most successful class of locomotives - the WAG 9 which was developed in response to strong growth in the rail freight transportation sector, said a statement. For CORE, the company would supply trackside transformers, the statement said.

