Lupin launches generic diarrhea drug in US market

Drug major Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched Nitazoxanide tablets (500 mg), used to treat diarrhea, in the US market.

The company's product is the generic version of Romark Laboratories' Alinia Tablets, 500 mg, Lupin said in a statement.

Nitazoxanide tablets, 500 mg, are indicated in the treatment of diarrhea caused by Giardia lamblia or Cryptosporidium parvum in patients 12 years of age and older.

As per IQVIA moving annual total (MAT) January 2021 data, Nitazoxanide tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 56 million in the US.

