Left Menu

Passenger vehicle sales in India up 18 pc in February: SIAM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:41 IST
Passenger vehicle sales in India up 18 pc in February: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales in India increased 17.92 per cent to 2,81,380 units in February as compared with same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

Passenger vehicle wholesales in February last year stood at 2,38,622 units.

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers also rose 10.2 per cent to 14,26,865 units, compared to 12,94,787 units in February 2020.

Motorcycle sales during the last month increased 11.47 per cent to 9,10,323 units as against 8,16,679 in February 2020.

Scooter sales were also up 10.9 per cent at 4,64,744 units from 4,22,168 units a year ago.

Three-wheeler sales, however, declined by 33.82 per cent to 27,331 units as compared with 41,300 units in February last year.

Vehicle sales across categories rose by 10.21 per cent to 17,35,584 units last month as against 15,74,764 units in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the sales data, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said total sales of passenger vehicles from April-February period was still below 2015-16 levels and for two-wheelers it is below 2014-15 levels.

''Supply chain challenges including rising price of steel, unavailability of semiconductors and higher container charges, continue to be obstacles in smooth functioning of the industry,'' he noted.

In February, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported sales of 1,44,761 units, up 8.27 per cent from the same month last year. Rival Hyundai Motor India on the other hand reported an increase of 28.97 per in its dispatches at 51,600 units last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook launches Instagram Lite in 170 lower bandwidth countries

Facebook said on Wednesday it was launching a lite version of Instagram in 170 countries that will enable people with poor internet to access the photo and video sharing social networking service.Instagram Lite will be available for Android...

Ex-soccer goalkeeper seeks to save Peru from history of graft

George Forsyth, a former professional soccer goalkeeper, is targeting Perus angry youth to help his candidacy at presidential elections next month, pledging to turn the page on decades of corruption scandals in the copper-rich Andean nation...

U.S. House set for final approval of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in early win for Biden

President Joe Biden is poised on Wednesday for his first major legislative victory when the House of Representatives is expected to approve his 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which forecasters predict will turbocharge the U.S. econom...

Saudi Arabia to take deterrent action to protect oil facilities - foreign minister

Saudi Arabias foreign minister on Wednesday said the kingdom would take deterrent action to protect its oil facilities, following attacks by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement on energy sites.Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also said in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021