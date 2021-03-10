Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce, IIT-Kanpur sign pact to nurture future business communities

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) and the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) are to nurture their two countries' future business communities under a memorandum of understanding signed virtually on Wednesday.

Speaking after the pact was signed, SICCI Chairman T Chandroo said that ''we hope to build a strong Singapore-India corridor by partnering with IIT-K'' by helping each other in achieving goals of growing businesses and educating the business leaders of tomorrow.

He added that the pilot edition of SICCI Launchpad will be in collaboration with IIT-K, which has a track record of helping businesses from a variety of backgrounds, from start-ups to well-established global brands, grow and reach new markets.

''I look forward to collaborative endeavours between our two organisations as we constantly strive to find better and more innovative paths towards reaching these goals,'' he said. This, he added, would be the first of many programmes to be conducted jointly by SICCI and IIT-K.

SICCI has recently established an international business division to serve the internationalisation needs for Singapore companies and has launched a student start-up initiative, Catalyse 2020, that started recently with 16 student teams.

Chandroo said SICCI aims to be the gateway of opportunity for Indian businesses in Singapore, helping both home-grown and international companies realise their full potential.

There are some 9,000 companies from India that have been registered in recent years in Singapore for tapping regional businesses.

''SICCI strives to give its members a competitive edge in the global market by providing them with diverse insights, connections and support services,'' he said.

''As we enter a phase of recovery following COVID-19, businesses and entrepreneurs must stand ready to adapt to a changing world to address the new norms to compete in the global market,'' Chandroo added.

The MoU was signed by Chandroo for SICCI and Amitabha Bandyopadhyay for IIT-K.

