Left Menu

GameStop shares surge in early deals, on course to extend rally

Shares of GameStop jumped before the bell on Wednesday, setting the videogame retailer on track for its longest streak of daily gains in six months and extending a rally that has already doubled the company's market value.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:57 IST
GameStop shares surge in early deals, on course to extend rally
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Shares of GameStop jumped before the bell on Wednesday, setting the videogame retailer on track for its longest streak of daily gains in six months and extending a rally that has already doubled the company's market value. Other "meme stocks" also rose on Wednesday, with headphones maker Koss Corp and cinema giant AMC Entertainment jumping more than 5% in premarket trading.

GameStop was trading 14.1% higher at $281.71, on course for a sixth straight session of gains. The company's Germany-listed shares jumped nearly 19% to 235 euros a share. Data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz showed the scrip to be among the top three traded shares on its platform.

GameStop is the flag-bearer of the so-called "stonks" - a term used to describe stocks with convoluted prospects that are popular with retail traders on online forums. The videogame retailer's stock has seen its fortunes fluctuate since a social media frenzy in January drove a 1600% surge. Meme stocks like GameStop could continue their recent rally, as individual investors active on online social media forums pour portions of their stimulus checks into the stock market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MIM MP calls for building four hospitals instead of a memorial

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to construct four hospitals in as many divisions across the state instead of spending Rs 400 crore on a proposed memorial.He said four hospitals worth Rs 100 crore each sh...

Tirath Singh Rawat sworn in as new chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Tirath Singh Rawat sworn in as new chief minister of Uttarakhand....

Govt approves creation of PM Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi as single non-lapsable reserve fund for health

New Delhi, Mar 10 PTI The Union Cabinet has approved the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi PMSSN as a single non-lapsable reserve fund for share of health from the proceeds of health and education cess levied under Finance Act, 2007, a...

Black, Hispanic Americans lag in COVID-19 vaccination as outreach efforts struggle

Its a life-threatening problem thats been long predicted - but that few in the government or private sectors have yet done much to solve. Now the consequences are hitting some of Americas most vulnerable communities.Americas COVID-19 vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021