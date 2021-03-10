Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's PIF signs $15 billion loan

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:04 IST
Saudi Arabia's PIF signs $15 billion loan
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a $15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be deployed quickly when needed.

Reuters reported last month that PIF could raise between $13 billion and $15 billion, according to one source. Sources said the one-year facility could be renewed four times.

