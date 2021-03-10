Vijender's pro bout tickets go on sale online from Saturday

The online ticket sales of Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh's upcoming bout against a yet-to-be-announced opponent in Goa will start on Saturday.

The WBO Oriental and the Asia Pacific Super-middle-weight title holder will make his much-awaited return to the ring on March 19 in flamboyant fashion as promoters IOS Boxing Promotions introduce Las Vegas style boxing in India for the first time.

While Vijender headlines the main event for the night, fans will also witness six other undercard fights bearing 12 top Indian boxers.

Following social distancing guidelines, the promoters have decided to fill just 50 per cent of the tickets at the venue and only a limited 150 high-end tickets are available on sale.

The tickets are priced from Rs 10, 000 to Rs 20,000 in different categories and will be will be available on BookMyShow.com.

The first-of-its-kind fight will be held on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship, the venue partner for the fight.

