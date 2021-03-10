HMSI commences deliveries of CB350RS
Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI on Wednesday said it has commenced deliveries of new 350-cc bike CB350RS to customers.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:26 IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said it has commenced deliveries of new 350-cc bike CB350RS to customers. The two-wheeler major had launched the model in the country on February 16.
''We are elated to see the overwhelming response that CB350RS has received from young enthusiasts in the country. Built on the road sailing - RS concept, this motorcycle is designed to give an ultra-smooth performance on the road with a sailing feel and comfort for the rider,' HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.
Priced at Rs 1.96 lakh and Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively for two trims, the CB350RS is sold through the company's BigWing Topline and BigWing premium dealerships across the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
