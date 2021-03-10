Left Menu

Sebi cancels Alliance Intermediaries and Network registration as stock broker

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:55 IST
Sebi cancels Alliance Intermediaries and Network registration as stock broker

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cancelled the registration of Alliance Intermediaries and Network for violating stock broker norm.

Sebi found that Alliance Intermediaries and Network was actively and wilfully carrying out the business of issuing fake and bogus contract notes against receipt of cash to show fictitious transactions as genuine ones and enable its clients to book fictitious speculative gains and short/long term gains/losses for tax purposes.

It, further, said that the activities of the broker were inherently fraudulent and were aimed at aiding and abetting tax frauds. The entity, by indulging in the such activities as a broker, ''failed to exercise due skill, care and diligence, failed to maintain high standard of integrity, promptitude and fairness in conduct of its business and indulged in fraudulent and deceptive schemes with a view to make personal gains,'' according to a Sebi order on Wednesday.

Through such activities, the entity has violated the code of conduct specified in stock broker norms.

Consequently, Sebi has cancelled the certificate of registration of Alliance Intermediaries and Network as a stock broker.

Alliance Intermediaries and Network was registered with Sebi as a member of Inter-Connected Stock Exchange of India Limited.

In a separate order, the regulator has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh each on Alok Jain Tijaria, Vineet Jain Tijaria, Vikas Jain Tijaria and Praveen Jain Tijaria for concealing ''material information'' in the IPO prospectus of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.

These persons failed to disclose material information in the company's prospectus regarding the board resolution to raise funds through inter-corporate deposits (ICDs), Sebi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blaze destroys servers at Europe's largest cloud services firm

A fire destroyed some servers and temporarily shutdown others at OVHcloud on Wednesday, just two days after the French cloud computing firm kicked off plans for an initial public offering. Europes largest cloud services provider told client...

W Cape online admission application opens till 26 March 2021

Time is running out for parents and caregivers who wish to enrol their children for the 2022 school year in the Western Cape.Only 16 days are left before the closing of the online application for admission into public schools.Western Cape E...

Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote

Parliament on Wednesday approved a Bill to amend the arbitration law that would ensure all stakeholders get a chance to seek an unconditional stay on enforcement of arbitral awards where an agreement is induced by fraud or corruption.The Ar...

Soccer-Porto overcame Juventus thanks to their intelligence, says coach

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said his side used their brains to get past Juventus in Tuesdays Champions League last-16 second leg after playing with 10 men for more than an hour in the 3-2 defeat after extra-time, which sent them through on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021