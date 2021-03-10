Shop the Latest Smartphones, Electronics on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • Shop online on No Cost EMIs and enjoy a cash free shopping experience on the EMI store • Get doorstep delivery within 4-hours* • Avail the limited period offer of up to Rs. 3,000 cashback on all purchases made till March 15, 2021 Those looking to buy smartphones, or the latest electronics can now shop on the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv and get up to Rs. 3,000 cashback. Shoppers can avail products on No Cost EMI and zero down payment, and also get products delivered to their home within 4 hours* from the dealer of their choice.

At present, site-wide smartphone offers, cashback offers and attractive discounts are running on the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv, valid till March 15, 2021. Don’t miss these attractive offers on the EMI Store.

Below are some mobile offers available on the EMI Store: Product Starting EMI Cashback Offer Galaxy A12 (128GB | 4GB) Rs. 1,400/month Flat Rs. 1,000/- realme X7 (128GB | 6GB) Rs. 1,667/month Flat Rs. 1,500/- OnePlus 8 Pro (128GB | 8GB) Rs. 3,000/month Flat Rs. 3,000/- iPhone 12 (64GB) Rs. 5,267/month Flat Rs. 3,000/- Some of the electronics available on sale are: Product Starting EMI Cashback Offer Air conditioner Rs. 999/month Up to Rs. 3,000 LED TV Rs. 999/month Up to Rs. 3,000 Washing machine Rs. 999/month Up to Rs. 3,000 Refrigerator Rs. 999/month Up to Rs. 3,000 One can explore more products on discount at the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv.

Benefits of shopping from Bajaj Finserv EMI Store • The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store works on a hyper-local model that enables customers to view offers on products from retailers located in their vicinity and enjoy doorstep delivery within 4 hours*.

• One can find the latest electronics and mobile phones on the store available on EMIs with money-saving offers such as zero down payment, No Cost EMI, cashbacks, as well as discounts on the final price.

• Customers can opt for convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months according to their preference.

• To avail No Cost EMI benefits, customers need to purchase using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. The digital card comes with a pre-approved loan limit of up to 4-lakhs.

*Terms and Conditions apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

