Left Menu

Crisil assigns AAA rating to Rs 375 cr MLDs of Mindspace REIT

Crisil has assigned an AAA rating with a stable outlook to proposed long-term principal-protected market-linked debentures (MLDs) worth Rs 375 crore of Mindspace Business Parks real estate investment trust (Mindspace REIT).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:10 IST
Crisil assigns AAA rating to Rs 375 cr MLDs of Mindspace REIT
The company has received draft term sheets for MLDs of Rs 375 crore and NCDs of Rs 75 crore. Image Credit: ANI

Crisil has assigned an AAA rating with a stable outlook to proposed long-term principal-protected market-linked debentures (MLDs) worth Rs 375 crore of Mindspace Business Parks real estate investment trust (Mindspace REIT). Crisil also converted the provisional rating assigned to the Rs 300 crore non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to a final rating of AAA with a stable outlook.

The company has received draft term sheets for the MLDs of Rs 375 crore and NCDs of Rs 75 crore and the proposed terms and conditions are in line with those of the REIT's existing debentures. The already placed debentures incorporate covenants capping incremental debt throughout their tenure. Consequently, these covenants will be applicable to the new instruments by default and hence, Crisil has converted the provisional rating on the NCDs of Rs 300 crore to a final rating.

Mindspace REIT is sponsored by the K Raheja Corporation. The REIT owns eight special purpose vehicles (asset SPVs) comprising 10 commercial offices, information technology parks and special economic zone assets, and houses the facility management division. Crisil said the ratings continue to reflect Mindspace REIT's comfortable net loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, characterised by low debt, strong debt protection metrics supported by a cap on incremental borrowings, and stable revenue profile of the assets amid benefits of high occupancy and geographic diversification.

The strengths are partially offset by susceptibility to volatility in real estate sector, causing fluctuations in rental rates and occupancy levels. Crisil combined the business and financial risk profiles of Mindspace REIT with those of its asset SPVs, in-line with its criteria for rating entities in homogeneous groups. This is because Mindspace REIT has direct control over the asset SPVs, and will support them in the event of any exigency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HFPA hires diversity advisors after controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association HFPA, the organization behind the annual Golden Globe Awards, has hired two experienced advisors to assist it with making changes within the organization that has been criticized for lack of diversity...

China''s ban on Taiwan''s pineapples inspires creative dishes

Taiwans classic beef noodle soup has taken on a sweet and sour twist. Hung Ching Lung, a Taipei chef, has created a pineapple beef noodle soup at his eponymous restaurant Chef Hung, in what he says is a modest attempt to support Taiwanese p...

Blaze destroys servers at Europe's largest cloud services firm

A fire destroyed some servers and temporarily shutdown others at OVHcloud on Wednesday, just two days after the French cloud computing firm kicked off plans for an initial public offering. Europes largest cloud services provider told client...

W Cape online admission application opens till 26 March 2021

Time is running out for parents and caregivers who wish to enrol their children for the 2022 school year in the Western Cape.Only 16 days are left before the closing of the online application for admission into public schools.Western Cape E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021