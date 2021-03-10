Left Menu

44,534 startups recognised by DPIIT: Som Parkash

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:43 IST
44,534 startups recognised by DPIIT: Som Parkash

As many as 44,534 startups have been recognised by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) as of February 24 this year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said Startup India is a flagship initiative of the government launched on January 16, 2016.

The initiative aims at fostering entrepreneurship and promoting innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive to the growth of startups.

''Since, the launch of Startup India initiative, a total of 44,534 startups have been recognised by the DPIIT as on February 24, 2021,'' he said. The recognised startups are eligible for several benefits under the Startup India initiative. They avail tax exemptions besides other support measures.

As many as 339 startups have been granted income tax exemptions till January 2021.

In a separate reply, he said startups are eligible for an 80 per cent rebate in patent filing fees and 50 per cent on trademark filing fees.

''Till date, 5,253 applications for patents have been filed by startups under the SIPP (startups intellectual property protection) Scheme, out of which 514 patents have been granted. Till November 2020, total number of Trademark applications filed - 12,264,'' he added.

About the fund of funds scheme, he said as of December 1, 2020, an amount of Rs 1,322.05 crore stands released to SIDBI, out of which Rs 500 crore was given in 2015-16; Rs 100 crore in 2016-17; Rs 431.30 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 290.75 crore in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HFPA hires diversity advisors after controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association HFPA, the organization behind the annual Golden Globe Awards, has hired two experienced advisors to assist it with making changes within the organization that has been criticized for lack of diversity...

China''s ban on Taiwan''s pineapples inspires creative dishes

Taiwans classic beef noodle soup has taken on a sweet and sour twist. Hung Ching Lung, a Taipei chef, has created a pineapple beef noodle soup at his eponymous restaurant Chef Hung, in what he says is a modest attempt to support Taiwanese p...

Blaze destroys servers at Europe's largest cloud services firm

A fire destroyed some servers and temporarily shutdown others at OVHcloud on Wednesday, just two days after the French cloud computing firm kicked off plans for an initial public offering. Europes largest cloud services provider told client...

W Cape online admission application opens till 26 March 2021

Time is running out for parents and caregivers who wish to enrol their children for the 2022 school year in the Western Cape.Only 16 days are left before the closing of the online application for admission into public schools.Western Cape E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021