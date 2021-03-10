Left Menu

Laser maker Coherent says II-VI's $6.2 bln bid superior to Lumentum deal

Lumentum said it would review II-VI's proposal, adding that it does not expect to make further comments. Under Lumentum's proposal, each Coherent share would be exchanged for $175 in cash and 1.0109 shares of Lumentum common stock, but also had a higher termination fee of about $218 million in case the deal didn't go through.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:07 IST
Laser maker Coherent says II-VI's $6.2 bln bid superior to Lumentum deal

Laser maker Coherent Inc said on Monday it has determined that optical components maker II-VI Inc's revised buyout offer valued at $6.2 billion was superior to an agreed-upon deal with Lumentum Holdings Inc .

Coherent is the target of a three-way bidding war as buyers target a larger share of a market set to benefit from rising adoption of 5G networks and consumer electronics. In January, Coherent agreed to a $5.7 billion deal with Lumentum and weeks later received a $6 billion rival offer from MKS Instruments.

II-VI in February offered to pay $6.4 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, but with a lower cash component. Under the revised terms of II-VI's offer, Coherent stockholders will receive a higher cash component of $170 and 1.0981 shares of II-VI common stock per share at the completion of the transaction. II-VI's shares have lost a quarter of their value since the offer and closed at $74.61 on Friday.

Coherent also said it intends to terminate its merger agreement with Lumentum if it did not receive a revised proposal by March 11. Lumentum said it would review II-VI's proposal, adding that it does not expect to make further comments.

Under Lumentum's proposal, each Coherent share would be exchanged for $175 in cash and 1.0109 shares of Lumentum common stock, but also had a higher termination fee of about $218 million in case the deal didn't go through. Bank of America and Credit Suisse are serving as financial advisers to Coherent, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is the legal adviser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

12 new COVID-19 cases in Noida; tally 25,639

With 12 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar has gone up to 25,639, the state government said on Wednesday.The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection has come down to 85 in the district from 88 t...

Govt amends licence norms for telcos to ensure equipment procurement from trusted sources

In a move aimed at greater scrutiny of equipment being sourced by telcos, the government on Wednesday amended the telecom licence norms by including a clause mandating the use of trusted products in networks.The telecom department, in a not...

Antibiotics may have been overused in COVID-19 patients: U.S. study

A majority of COVID-19 patients that were admitted to U.S. hospitals during the first few months of the pandemic were prescribed antibiotics even before a bacterial infection had been confirmed, a study showed on Wednesday.The study by Pew ...

'Justice for Diego': Argentines to march seeking answers over Maradona's death

Argentines will take to the streets on Wednesday to demand what they say is justice for Diego Maradona after the soccer icons death in November sparked investigations into how he died and whether there had been any negligence in his care.He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021