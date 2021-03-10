Left Menu

Sterling slips versus dollar; EU and UK fall out over vaccine comments

Analysts attribute the gains to the UK's relative success in COVID-19 vaccinations, optimism about an economic recovery from the pandemic, a lessening of negative interest rate expectations and relief that a no-deal Brexit was avoided at the end of 2020. But the gains versus the dollar have eased in recent weeks and at 1144 GMT on Wednesday, cable was down 0.2% on the day at $1.3866.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:10 IST
Sterling slips versus dollar; EU and UK fall out over vaccine comments
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound was little changed on Wednesday, slipping below $1.39 and edging up slightly against the euro, as currency markets calmed ahead of inflation data from the United States.

The dollar recovered some of its losses from the previous session as market participants waited for a U.S. Treasury auction and the inflation reading later in the session. Sterling has strengthened so far in 2021, climbing as high as $1.424 in February. Analysts attribute the gains to the UK's relative success in COVID-19 vaccinations, optimism about economic recovery from the pandemic, a lessening of negative interest rate expectations and relief that a no-deal Brexit was avoided at the end of 2020.

But the gains versus the dollar have eased in recent weeks and at 1144 GMT on Wednesday, cable was down 0.2% on the day at $1.3866. The pound continued to edge up against the euro, at 85.72 pence per euro at 1145 GMT. Euro-sterling has lost more than 4% so far in 2021.

"It's all about the broader risk dynamics and ultimately that's still going to be the arbiter of sterling performance (today)," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. "If we can see some degree of stabilization in terms of U.S. yields and we don't see that yield spike encouraging an additional risk sell-off then I think sterling will remain reasonably well-supported," he said.

Britain has Europe's highest COVID-19 death toll and has recorded its biggest economic contraction in 300 years. But its vaccine rollout is one of the fastest in the world and has seen more than 40% of adults receive their first shot. ING analysts wrote in a note to clients that euro-sterling was approaching "stretched short term undervaluation levels" and that investors should expect "periods of frequent overshoots into overvalued GBP territory" given the boost the currency has had from the rapid vaccine rollout.

In the latest in a series of disputes between Britain and the European Union, a senior EU diplomat in London was summoned to a meeting at the British foreign ministry as the two sides fell out over comments about COVID-19 vaccines. European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that Britain had an outright ban on exporting COVID-19 shots. A UK government spokesperson said that this was not true.

Although the pound did not seem affected, CIBC's Stretch said that tensions were worth keeping an eye on in case they impact the European Parliament's plans to vote on the Brexit deal, which is currently only in place on a provisional basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pant reaches career-best seventh position in ICC Test rankings, Ashwin moves up to second

Following his breathtaking century in the fourth Test against England, young Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday achieved a career-best seventh position in the ICC Test rankings.Pant has jumped seven places after smashing ...

EXPLAINER-Why do dozens of U.S. states want to ban transgender women from sport?

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of U.S. states are proposing to ban transgender women and girls from competing in womens sports, in a move at odds with President Joe Bidens push for greater LGBT inclusi...

Saaniya leads by one shot in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Saaniya Sharma holed five birdies against three bogeys for the days best card of two-under 70 on the first day of the fifth leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.Saaniyas best finish this season has been T-12 but in the fir...

12 new COVID-19 cases in Noida; tally 25,639

With 12 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar has gone up to 25,639, the state government said on Wednesday.The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection has come down to 85 in the district from 88 t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021